Arsenal star breaks silence amidst reports of interest in signing him

Despite being born in Brazil, Jorginho is not particularly popular in his home country. Having represented Italy at the international level, his decision to play for the Azzurri rather than Brazil has contributed to his relatively low profile in South America.

However, the Arsenal midfielder may be open to returning to Brazil to experience football in his native country’s top flight. Reports suggest that Flamengo have been monitoring his situation for several months and are keen to add him to their squad as soon as possible. The Brazilian club had hoped to secure his services in the January transfer window, but Arsenal were unwilling to part with such an experienced member of their squad midway through the season.

Jorginho’s current contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season, and there is a strong possibility that the club will opt not to extend his deal. This would make him a free agent, opening the door for a potential move to Brazil, where Flamengo remain eager to secure his signature.

The midfielder has now spoken publicly about the reported interest from Brazil and has admitted his curiosity about playing in his homeland. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Jorginho said:

“I don’t believe that I missed out. But I am curious, today, to know what it’s like [to play in Brazil], to experience it.

“But for my growth, playing professionally was not a problem. It helped me when I was a child, for my growth. In Brazil, it’s different. I played barefoot on the street, on the beach. I think that helped me a lot in terms of growing up in contact with the ball.”

With his contract nearing its conclusion, it appears increasingly likely that this will be Jorginho’s final season at Arsenal. While his time at the club has been valuable, a new challenge may be on the horizon for the midfielder. If he does make the move to Brazil, it will be an opportunity for him to reconnect with his roots and experience a league that he has yet to play in professionally.

As his future remains uncertain, Arsenal fans will no doubt wish him the best in whatever comes next in his career.

