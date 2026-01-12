Arsenal star called out for his performance against Portsmouth

Eberechi Eze has found regular game time at Arsenal hard to come by in recent weeks, but he was handed a valuable opportunity in the FA Cup clash against Portsmouth, starting the match and playing the full ninety minutes. With Arsenal winning a fixture they were widely expected to win, the game presented Eze with a clear chance to strengthen his case for greater involvement going forward.

Competition in Arsenal’s midfield

At the beginning of the season, Eze was tipped by many to challenge Martin Odegaard for a place in Arsenal’s midfield. He initially impressed when deployed centrally, particularly after struggling to make the same impact on the wings. However, Odegaard’s return from injury shifted the balance once again. The Norwegian worked his way back into the starting eleven and reestablished himself as a key figure, making it increasingly difficult for Eze to secure regular minutes.

Arsenal are comfortable with this internal competition and view it as a positive situation. They remain confident that Eze is capable of stepping in effectively should Odegaard be unavailable again. His technical quality and creativity make him a reliable alternative, capable of fitting into the team’s structure when needed. However, opportunities to demonstrate that ability are limited, placing greater importance on performances in cup competitions.

Criticism after Portsmouth display

Despite being trusted with a full match against Portsmouth, Eze failed to make the desired impact. His performance drew criticism, with expectations higher given the nature of the opposition and the freedom he was afforded in midfield. The match was widely viewed as an ideal platform for him to assert control and influence proceedings.

As reported by Football Insider, former goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer was openly critical of Eze’s display. He said, “I’m a little bit disappointed with Eberechi Eze.

“He is such a good player and this is a game where it is perfectly set up for him to really dominate and he hasn’t.

“A player of his quality, having a free role in the middle of the park, should be taking control of this game more.”

The comments underline the fine margins Eze is currently facing at Arsenal. With strong competition in midfield, he must make the most of every opportunity. Performances like this risk reinforcing his position on the fringes, rather than strengthening his claim for a more prominent role.