Arsenal star called up for World Cup even though he just returned from injury

Mikel Merino has been included in Spain’s national team squad for the World Cup despite only recently returning from injury. The midfielder remains one of the most influential players in the national setup because of his ability to score crucial goals in important matches.

There had been concerns that Merino would miss selection after struggling with fitness problems towards the end of Arsenal’s season. He was unavailable for several matches before eventually returning in the club’s final Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, where he played for around 30 minutes.

Merino Returns at the Right Time

Merino is now also expected to feature in the Champions League final, providing another major boost for both Arsenal and Spain ahead of a crucial summer period. His recovery has arrived at an important moment as Spain prepare for one of the biggest tournaments in international football.

As reported by France24, Merino has been named in Spain’s World Cup squad alongside Martin Zubimendi and David Raya. The inclusion of the Arsenal trio highlights the growing influence of the club’s players within the national side.

Spain are widely regarded as one of the strongest teams heading into the competition after their success at Euro 2024. Their squad contains a strong blend of experience, technical quality and emerging talent, making them one of the favourites to challenge for the trophy.

Spain Hoping to Avoid Further Injuries

The Spanish coaching staff will now hope their key players remain fit before the tournament begins, particularly after several injury concerns during the closing stages of the club season. Maintaining a fully available squad could be crucial to their chances of success.

Merino’s fitness will be watched closely given his importance to the team and his ability to influence games in decisive moments. His return provides Spain with additional confidence as they prepare for the competition.

It will also be interesting to see how regularly he features during the tournament, especially with Spain expected to rely heavily on experienced players capable of delivering under pressure on the biggest stage.