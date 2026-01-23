Arsenal star changes agent amidst uncertainty over his future

There is growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, with the forward having recently changed agents as he prepares for the next stage of his footballing career. The Brazilian has been an important figure at the Emirates for much of his spell with the club, contributing significantly when fit. However, his time in north London has also been disrupted by a series of injuries.

One of those setbacks proved particularly damaging, keeping him sidelined for close to a year and limiting his ability to build momentum. He has only recently returned to action and is now working to re-establish himself as a regular starter. Arsenal values his qualities and would prefer to keep him at the club, but his current contract runs until 2027, meaning discussions over a new agreement are approaching an important phase.

Contract situation and on-pitch response

While Arsenal are open to extending his stay, any new deal is likely to depend heavily on his performances. Jesus understands that he must demonstrate his value on the pitch, and recent signs suggest he is capable of doing so. His return has already been marked by positive contributions, including a brace against Inter Milan in midweek, which highlighted his ability to influence games at the highest level.

The club remain satisfied with his overall impact when available, and there is a belief that talks over a new contract could be opened in the near future if his form continues. For now, the focus remains on fitness and consistency, as both the player and the club look to assess the best path forward.

Exploring options for the future

Despite Arsenal’s willingness to retain him, Jesus is understood to be keeping his options open. With his future not yet resolved, he may explore alternative opportunities should it become clear that he is not central to the club’s long-term plans. A potential departure in the summer cannot be ruled out, particularly if contract talks fail to progress.

According to Sport Witness, Jesus has now changed his agents as part of his preparation for what comes next. The forward has selected new representation that he believes can manage his career effectively and secure the best possible outcome should he decide to move again. This development adds another layer of intrigue to an already uncertain situation, as both Arsenal and the player consider their next steps.