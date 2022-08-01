Arsenal star claimed to be open to Newcastle move

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe is claimed to be open to a move to Newcastle this summer, with the forward having fallen down the pecking order in north London.
The Ivory Coast international was signed in a club-record deal back in 2019, but has failed to hold onto a regular first-team role at the Emirates.
Last term he found himself limited to just five Premier League starts, with all of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli finding themselves all in impressive form as they took up the winger-roles in the side, leaving Nicolas left to look on from the sidelines.
A return to European football should well bring more opportunities for starts in the coming campaign, but Pepe is too good to be left on the bench for long spells, and now seems the ideal time to look to move him on, especially with just two years remaining on his current deal.
Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that while Pepe has no interest in joining a mid-table club, he would be open to Newcastle however, who are expected to challenge for the European places in the coming years after their newfound wealth.
Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I think that midtable clubs are interested in him, but I don’t think he’s interested in playing at that level of the Premier League, although Newcastle would interest him because they’re going to challenge for the top six.”
We seem to be struggling to offload the forward at present, and I’m not wholly convinced that Mikel Arteta wants him out the door.
Pepe still has plenty of potential, but unless he is going to pick up enough playing time, he is destined to lose further value and potentially leave on a free transfer in two year’s time, but if he can find room for him in his squad, he could still prove to be a good signing.
Do you think Arsenal should continue to be patient with Pepe or should he be moved on at all costs?
Patrick
Move Pepe on and get some £s for Tielemans . Please do.
Decent article Patrick, until you asked that daft usual last line question. It is plain to all who know about Arsenal matters, that whatever fans personally think, Pepe WILL BE MOVED ON , as soon as any half acceptable offer is received.
I hope that may well be Newcastle, but one thing I DO KNOW, is that he is not wanted by MA and sooner or later, sooner hopefully, he will be sold.
Pepe’s situation is a peculiar one (of an ironically familiar nature), the man is clearly talented but it just isn’t working out for him at the Emirates. Whether his playing style isn’t suited to the league/Arteta’s tactics etc who is to know.
Might be another Gnabry type of scenario where the player need the right environment and coaching to truly flourish, however, we may need to except that his career and the club will be better served if he moves on.
The optimist in me hopes he is given at least another season, especially goimg on his pre season performances as well as the fluid attacking direction the team seems to be moving towards
Arteta playing Pepe ahead of is Nelson, Flo and Maquinhos is unfair bias.
Arteta has been point blank with other want away players but he is treating Pepe differently despite the underwhelming horrible performances we’ve endured all this while.
And now Arteta wants to send Flo on loan again. When it is clear that Emile and Fabio are not supposed to be any option on the wings.
What the team needs now is one more quality deep midfielder to usurp Ainsley Niles.
If Arteta doesn’t take a firm position and clear them out, these players will be the reason for his Arsenal failure: Bellerin, Mari, Pepe, Niles, Leno and Torreira. Because they are conspicuously tactical misfits for the way the team is being coached to play.