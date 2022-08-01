Arsenal star claimed to be open to Newcastle move

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe is claimed to be open to a move to Newcastle this summer, with the forward having fallen down the pecking order in north London.

The Ivory Coast international was signed in a club-record deal back in 2019, but has failed to hold onto a regular first-team role at the Emirates.

Last term he found himself limited to just five Premier League starts, with all of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli finding themselves all in impressive form as they took up the winger-roles in the side, leaving Nicolas left to look on from the sidelines.

A return to European football should well bring more opportunities for starts in the coming campaign, but Pepe is too good to be left on the bench for long spells, and now seems the ideal time to look to move him on, especially with just two years remaining on his current deal.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that while Pepe has no interest in joining a mid-table club, he would be open to Newcastle however, who are expected to challenge for the European places in the coming years after their newfound wealth.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I think that midtable clubs are interested in him, but I don’t think he’s interested in playing at that level of the Premier League, although Newcastle would interest him because they’re going to challenge for the top six.”

We seem to be struggling to offload the forward at present, and I’m not wholly convinced that Mikel Arteta wants him out the door.

Pepe still has plenty of potential, but unless he is going to pick up enough playing time, he is destined to lose further value and potentially leave on a free transfer in two year’s time, but if he can find room for him in his squad, he could still prove to be a good signing.

Do you think Arsenal should continue to be patient with Pepe or should he be moved on at all costs?

Patrick