Arsenal star clashes with his international teammate in training

Jurrien Timber was involved in a training ground clash with Premier League flop Wout Weghorst.

Both players are representing their country during this international window and train together regularly.

Timber, who is returning to the Netherlands squad after a long-term injury kept him sidelined for much of last season, is back to full fitness and has been tackling aggressively in both matches and training.

According to AD, one of Timber’s tackles left Weghorst visibly angry, leading to a minor clash between the two.

The situation has since been resolved, but Timber will likely be more cautious in his training sessions moving forward.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is one of our most serious trainers. He has even admitted that he is already fit and flying into tackles.

However, he needs to be careful because he has just returned from a long layoff, and we do not want to lose him for an extended period again.

The defender’s presence in our squad has given us a lot of options at the back, and his foray into midfield has made him one of the most important defenders in the club.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…