Arsenal’s experienced midfielder Jorginho is reportedly finalising the details of a move to Brazilian club Flamengo, with Caught Offside confirming that the transfer is imminent. The 33-year-old Italian international, whose contract with Arsenal expires in June, has chosen not to extend his stay in north London and has turned down offers from various European clubs to embark on a new chapter in South America.

Jorginho is expected to sign a three-year deal with Flamengo, running until December 2027, after successful negotiations for a pre-contract agreement. While the midfielder had attracted interest from clubs such as Besiktas, Fiorentina, and Palmeiras, he has prioritised a move to Flamengo, who first attempted to secure his services in January. However, Arsenal blocked an immediate exit at that time, unwilling to part with him mid-season without a suitable replacement. Now, with his contract set to expire, the Gunners are prepared to let the veteran leave at the end of the season.

Jorginho’s departure is in line with Arsenal’s broader plans to refresh their midfield. One of their primary targets is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with the 26-year-old Spaniard emerging as a key option. Zubimendi’s €60 million (£50.2 million) release clause is central to the negotiations, and despite late interest from Real Madrid, he is reportedly prioritising a move to the Emirates.

Since his arrival from Chelsea in January 2023 for €11.3 million, his presence has been valued by the club, particularly for his composure and ability to dictate play. However, his exit reflects Arsenal’s shift towards investing in younger talent, with Zubimendi representing a long-term solution to strengthen their midfield. While Jorginho’s departure may be disappointing to some fans, the arrival of a younger player like Zubimendi offers hope for the future.

Flamengo are expected to finalise the paperwork for Jorginho’s transfer in the coming days, allowing him to feature in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign later this year. His imminent move to Brazil marks the end of a decorated European career that has seen him play for top clubs such as Chelsea, Napoli, and Arsenal, with a host of trophies to his name.

