Mikel Merino has developed a reputation for scoring late goals at the 2026 World Cup, having found the net in back-to-back matches for Spain to help guide their progress in the tournament.

The midfielder is only just returning from a lengthy injury layoff and is therefore not starting matches. However, even when he is introduced for only five minutes of normal time, he continues to make a significant impact with decisive contributions.

Comparisons with a Manchester United legend

According to the Daily Mail, Merino in England is being compared to Manchester United icon Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Solskjær earned a reputation as the baby-faced assassin throughout his playing career. More importantly, he became renowned for scoring decisive late goals, particularly after coming off the bench as a substitute, making him one of football’s most effective impact players.

He scored numerous important goals in that manner during his time with Manchester United. His most memorable contribution came in the 1999 Champions League final, when he scored the winning goal to break Bayern Munich’s hearts and secure one of the most dramatic victories in the club’s history.

Merino continues to make his mark

Solskjær remains a legendary figure in the game, and Merino is now building a reputation of his own through his ability to score crucial late goals for Spain during the 2026 World Cup.

Despite not being in the starting line-up because of his recovery from injury, Merino has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to influence matches in the closing stages. His recent performances have highlighted the value of introducing him from the bench when Spain requires a decisive contribution.

The comparison reflects the growing belief that Merino possesses the same knack for producing decisive moments late in matches, making him a player teams will be eager to contain.

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