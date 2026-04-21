Arsenal star confronts Man City fan, what did he say to him?

Gabriel Jesus spent five successful seasons at Manchester City and won several trophies before leaving to join Arsenal in 2022. His move to the Emirates brought valuable experience, winning mentality and proven quality to a side looking to return to the top level.

Although Arsenal have not matched the trophy success he enjoyed at City, Jesus has played a major role in helping the Gunners become competitive again. His influence has gone beyond goals, with his energy, pressing, and leadership helping to improve the standards within the squad.

Jesus Continues To Influence Arsenal

The Brazilian remains one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s team and continues to deliver strong performances whenever he is involved. His versatility across the front line and relentless work rate make him a vital figure for Arsenal.

Jesus has also been one of the players who helped turn Arsenal into Manchester City’s fiercest challengers in recent Premier League title races. His understanding of elite-level competition has been valuable as the Gunners attempt to close the gap on the champions.

That progress has also made him a divisive figure among some City supporters. Former players often receive mixed reactions when they join domestic rivals, especially when those rivals begin challenging for major honours.

Exchange With Supporter

During Arsenal’s meeting with Manchester City at the weekend, Jesus was reportedly involved in an exchange with a supporter inside the stadium. Tensions were high given the importance of the fixture and the rivalry between the two sides.

According to the Daily Mail, a fan repeatedly called him Judas and shouted, ‘Judas, what’s the score?’ after several other comments had already been ignored by the forward. Jesus eventually responded: ‘I have won 11 titles here.’

The reply was a reminder of the success he enjoyed during his time at Manchester City, where he collected numerous honours and played an important role in one of the club’s most successful periods.

Jesus remains a target for some supporters because he decided to join Arsenal, but his achievements at City and his continued importance in North London cannot be ignored.