Arsenal star considering his future after decreased role under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s revolution at Arsenal might be delighting some of the Gunners’ players and even offering developmental opportunities to others, however, not everyone at the Emirates seems happy.

Renowned soccer journalist, Nicolò Schira has claimed Sokratis Papastathopoulos is currently considering his Arsenal future as he is continually being overlooked by Mikel Arteta.

The Greek defender was signed from Borussia Dortmund by Unai Emery and he was one of the first names on Arsenal’s team sheet under the Spaniard.

However, Emery has been fired since last year and Arteta has brought in new ideas and tactics to the Emirates.

While Sokratis can be seen as one of Arsenal’s best defenders when it comes to defending the 31-year-old doesn’t do well with playing from the back and that has forced Arteta to consider other defenders.

He will have just one season left on his current deal at the end of this season and he seems to think that the Gunners don’t want him any more and wants to leave.

Taking to his Twitter account, Schira tweeted that he is concerned about seeing fewer chances under Arteta and Arsenal’s pursuit of a new defender.