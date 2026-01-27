Arsenal star continues to struggle for minutes at his loan club

Reiss Nelson’s loan spell at Brentford is not unfolding as planned after he was left on the bench for their weekend Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. The decision has raised further concerns about his lack of involvement, particularly given that the move was intended to provide him with regular game time and valuable experience away from Arsenal.

With an influx of attacking options at Arsenal, the club felt it was necessary to send Nelson out on loan so he could continue his development and feature more consistently. Several clubs were interested in securing his services, but Brentford ultimately won the race, with the expectation that he would play a meaningful role over the course of the season. However, that opportunity has so far failed to materialise in the way Arsenal had hoped.

Limited minutes despite fitness

Nelson remains one of the most highly regarded attackers to have emerged from Arsenal’s academy in recent years, yet his progress has stalled due to limited minutes on the pitch. Injuries disrupted his rhythm earlier in the campaign, but he has been fit for the last few matches and still finds himself overlooked.

The situation has become increasingly concerning, with Nelson also starting on the bench in the previous league game against Chelsea. His lack of involvement is reflected in the statistics, as he has played just 22 minutes across the last six Premier League matches. For a player at this stage of his career, such limited exposure does little to aid development or build confidence.

Arsenal is monitoring the situation closely

Arsenal were keen for Nelson to feature regularly, not only to continue his growth but also to preserve or potentially increase his transfer value. That was one of the key reasons behind sanctioning the loan move in the first place. The Gunners are therefore monitoring the situation closely as the season progresses.

According to Arsenal Media, Nelson’s absence from the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest followed a similar pattern to recent fixtures, reinforcing fears that his role at Brentford may remain limited. Despite this, there are currently no alternative suitors prepared to take him on loan, meaning Arsenal are unlikely to recall him during this window.

For now, Nelson will have to remain patient and seize any opportunity that comes his way. Whether Brentford can offer him the platform he needs remains uncertain, but Arsenal will be hoping the situation improves before the end of the season.