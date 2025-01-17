Arsenal star could be fast-tracked into the senior England national team

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Nathaniel Clyne of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on December 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Myles Lewis-Skelly could soon become a significant addition to the senior England national team, with growing interest in his development as a left-back. England has relied heavily on Luke Shaw in the position for years, despite his recurring injury issues, largely because of a lack of high-quality alternatives. However, the emergence of Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal is generating excitement about his potential to fill this gap.

The 18-year-old has been making waves at the Emirates, where he is now challenging summer signing Riccardo Calafiori for the starting left-back position. Lewis-Skelly has started Arsenal’s recent matches, demonstrating consistent improvement and maturity beyond his years. His performances are making it increasingly difficult for the Gunners to leave him out of the starting lineup, and his rise has not gone unnoticed by the England national team setup.

Thomas Tuchel, England’s new manager, has reportedly been keeping a close eye on several players, and Lewis-Skelly is believed to have caught his attention. Having already represented England at U16, U17, U18, and U19 levels, the defender is well-acquainted with the international stage. However, a report from the Daily Mail suggests that Lewis-Skelly may bypass the U21 team entirely and be fast-tracked to the senior squad, mirroring Bukayo Saka’s rapid promotion. Saka made just one appearance for the England U21 side before earning a senior call-up, and Lewis-Skelly could achieve this milestone even sooner.

This fast-tracking reflects the growing belief in Lewis-Skelly’s ability to make an immediate impact at the highest level. His dynamic playing style, composure on the ball, and defensive reliability mark him as a player capable of making England’s left-back position his own. Should he continue his upward trajectory at Arsenal, it is only a matter of time before he becomes a key figure for the Three Lions.

For Lewis-Skelly, the opportunity to move into the senior team would be a significant step in his career. If given the chance, he has the potential to cement himself as England’s first-choice left-back for years to come.