Arsenal star could become Napoli’s summer priority

Jakub Kiwior has made the most of his recent opportunities in the Arsenal first team, filling in admirably during Gabriel Magalhaes’ absence. The Polish defender has been in fine form and has proven himself to be a reliable figure at the back for the Gunners over the last few weeks.

His performances have not gone unnoticed within the club, and they serve as one of the key reasons why Arsenal would prefer to keep him beyond the current season. While William Saliba and Gabriel remain Mikel Arteta’s first-choice pairing in central defence, Kiwior has stepped up and offered a level of consistency that is vital in a title-chasing side.

Arsenal Keen to Retain Kiwior

Arsenal understands the importance of having quality squad depth, particularly in such a physically demanding campaign. Kiwior has shown that he is more than capable of deputising when called upon. However, with his recent run of form, the defender might be reconsidering his role at the club and could seek more regular game time elsewhere.

Should he decide to explore other opportunities this summer, interest from Italy appears to remain strong. Napoli, who have long admired the former Spezia man, are reportedly prepared to make another approach. Their interest in Kiwior dates back to the previous summer and persisted through the January window.

Napoli Monitoring Summer Availability

According to Il Mattino, Napoli continues to follow Kiwior closely and views him as a potential addition to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad ahead of next season. The club is targeting players who can improve their overall quality and depth, and Kiwior is firmly on that shortlist.

Should Arsenal choose to sell the Polish international, it will be crucial to secure a replacement of equal or greater ability. Kiwior has shown his value this season, and any departure must be carefully managed to ensure the defensive stability of the squad remains intact.

