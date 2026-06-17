Arsenal star could leave after just one season at the Emirates

Christian Norgaard joined Arsenal last summer after earning a move to a top club following his 30th birthday, having impressed during a strong spell at Brentford. However, according to Sport Witness, the midfielder could now leave the Emirates after just one season in North London.

Norgaard was reportedly delighted to secure the move, even if he was surprised that the opportunity arose at that stage of his career. The transfer gave him the chance to compete at the highest level and experience European football with one of England’s leading clubs.

However, the reality of competition for places at Arsenal has proved challenging. While he understood that breaking into the starting lineup would not be straightforward, the level of difficulty has reportedly exceeded expectations, with limited opportunities even after positive performances from the bench.

Limited Opportunities at Arsenal

The midfielder has featured when injuries or absences have affected the squad and has also been deployed in defensive roles when required. Despite his versatility and willingness to adapt, these contributions have not been enough to secure regular starts when the full squad is available.

That situation is expected to remain unchanged going into the next season, with Arsenal continuing to operate a highly competitive midfield structure under Mikel Arteta.

Future Uncertain at the Emirates

As a result, Norgaard is reportedly unhappy with his current role and is now considering his future at the club. The report claims he is open to seeking a move away from Arsenal in search of more consistent playing time.

He is understood to be exploring potential options, and after just one season at the Emirates, a departure could be possible if a suitable offer emerges from a club willing to guarantee him a more prominent role.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to assess the situation carefully, balancing squad depth with the player’s desire for regular football as the transfer window progresses.

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