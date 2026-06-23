Arsenal star could leave next summer after being denied Real Madrid move

Riccardo Calafiori was reportedly a target for Real Madrid during the summer, but Arsenal made it clear he was not available for transfer, which led the Spanish club to consider alternatives and eventually move for Marc Cucurella instead.

Madrid were looking for a new left-back and believed Calafiori suited their needs, but Arsenal regard him as a key player. He remains under contract until 2029 and is an important part of their squad after a strong season at the Emirates.

Arsenal Firm Stance on Interest

Arsenal rejected any approach from Real Madrid and informed them that the defender was not for sale. The club consider him untouchable and are focused on maintaining stability in key defensive positions for the foreseeable future.

Calafiori has continued to impress as a regular starter, playing a significant role in Arsenal’s Premier League title success this summer. The club believe he will remain central to their plans and continue developing within the squad.

As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal were not open to selling him this summer and maintained a firm stance throughout discussions. This ensured that no negotiations progressed between the two clubs during the transfer window period.

The report also suggests that while a move is not expected soon, a future window such as 2027 could be different depending on contract length and market conditions. Any decision would depend on circumstances at that time.

Future Transfer Outlook for Calafiori

Real Madrid are expected to continue monitoring defensive options in future transfer windows, although they may no longer prioritise the player if Arsenal maintain their position. Other clubs could also enter the race depending on availability.

For now, Arsenal remain satisfied with his development and importance to the team. Calafiori is considered a long-term asset, and the club are determined to keep him as part of their core squad moving forward.

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