Arsenal star could make summer move with Mikel Arteta eyeing an alternative

A report from Spain is claiming that Arsenal is prepared to let Alexandre Lacazette leave the Emirates this summer.

The Frenchman has struggled for form especially under Mikel Arteta and he has just seven goals in twenty league games.

Arteta is expected to overhaul his squad in the summer and Lacazette seems to be one of the players that may be sacrificed.

The Frenchman has scored some very important goals for Arsenal this season but he hasn’t fully convinced Arteta that he can function how the Spaniard wants him to.

The attacker has been benched for Eddie Nketiah in Arsenal’s recent league games and that may be a message being sent to him.

The report from Diario Madrisdista claims that Atletico Madrid is interested in the Frenchman and the Diego Simeone’s team would be open to signing him in the summer.

The report of his departure is given even more credence after it emerged that Arsenal is pursuing a move for Celtic striker, Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman has scored at least 60 goals for the Scottish champions since joining them in 2018 and it seems that Arteta would prefer to have him in his starting XI.

It is unclear how much Arsenal would ask for Lacazette however, Arteta would be hoping they can earn enough to sign their other targets.