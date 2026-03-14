Arsenal star could move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia in the summer

Ben White has been linked with a potential move away from Arsenal when the current season concludes, with the club expected to strengthen its squad by adding new players in the upcoming transfer window. The defender has been an important member of the team in recent years, although competition for places has increased.

Jurrien Timber has reportedly moved ahead of White as the first choice right back at the Emirates Stadium, yet White remains one of the most dependable players within the squad. His versatility and consistency have made him a valuable option for the team, even as Arsenal continue to develop their defensive setup.

Despite the increased competition for his position, Arsenal still view White as an important part of the group. The club expects him to continue contributing between now and the end of the campaign as they aim to finish the season strongly.

Uncertainty Around White’s Future

While White remains involved in the squad, there is growing speculation about what could happen once the season ends. Arsenal are likely to make adjustments to the team as they seek to remain competitive, and some players could be allowed to leave as part of that process.

White is among those who may face an uncertain future, although he has continued to focus on performing whenever he is called upon. The defender is determined to make a positive impact for the remainder of the campaign, while questions about his long-term prospects remain unresolved.

Interest From Abroad

Potential opportunities outside Europe have also emerged as possible destinations for the Arsenal defender. According to Football Insider, both Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League are options for White should he decide to move on from the club.

The report notes that these competitions could present lucrative opportunities, with several players already making the switch from Europe to the Saudi Pro League in recent seasons. Because of the financial incentives available, it would not be surprising if White eventually considers a similar move.

For now, however, the focus at Arsenal remains firmly on the present. The club is determined to end the season on a positive note and aims to win as many trophies as possible before any decisions are made regarding changes to the squad.