Arsenal star could now miss the rest of the season

Mikel Merino has announced that he has undergone successful surgery and is hopeful of returning to action soon. The Spaniard’s injury came as a shock to Arsenal, who initially believed the problem was minor. However, it later emerged that the issue was serious enough to require an operation.

Merino is regarded as a key figure for the Gunners, with his versatility enabling him to operate effectively in both midfield and attacking positions. His importance to the team has been evident throughout the campaign, and his absence represents a considerable setback. He is also an influential member of the Spanish national side, and developments concerning his condition have been closely followed in his home country in recent weeks.

Surgery and Recovery Timeline

There is a World Cup scheduled for the summer, and Merino will be determined to secure his place in the Spain squad for the tournament. Nevertheless, the injury required surgical intervention, which he has now successfully undergone. The focus has therefore shifted towards his rehabilitation and the anticipated timeframe for his return.

According to Metro Sport, the surgery could mean that Merino may not feature for Arsenal again this season. While the club remain optimistic about the possibility of him playing again during the current campaign, they are known for adopting a cautious approach when managing injured players. Arsenal are reluctant to rush individuals back into action before they are fully fit, meaning Merino will need to prove that he has recovered completely before being considered for selection.

Arsenal’s Cautious Approach

The report suggests that there is a genuine possibility that Merino has already played his final match for the Gunners this term. Despite this uncertainty, there remains hope that he could regain fitness in time to compete for Spain at the World Cup. For now, the priority is his recovery, with both club and country eager to see him return to full health as soon as possible.

