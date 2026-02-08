Arsenal star could now undergo surgery this week

Mikel Merino is hopeful of returning to action before the end of the season, although he is currently sidelined with an injury that will keep him out for the immediate future. The Spanish midfielder is regarded as one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and when fully fit, he is almost guaranteed to feature regularly for Arsenal.

Initially, Merino’s injury was believed to be a minor issue. However, further assessment has revealed that the problem is more serious than first anticipated, forcing the club to adjust its plans accordingly. Arsenal now face the challenge of managing his absence carefully while ensuring that his recovery is handled in the best possible way. Merino’s form over the last few seasons has been outstanding, and his influence on the team has been clear whenever he has been available.

Arsenal managing a key absence

Merino’s potential return later in the campaign could prove vital. If he can feature this term, the midfielder would be expected to play a significant role in Arsenal’s push for success. His energy, intelligence and consistency in midfield have been central to the team’s balance, and his absence represents a notable setback.

Arsenal are fully aware of his importance and are keen to ensure that his recovery is not rushed. The focus remains on his long-term fitness, even if that means coping without him for an extended period. The club’s medical and coaching staff are now working together to manage the situation as effectively as possible.

Surgery decision and recovery timeline

It has now been reported that Merino will undergo surgery, with the procedure deemed the most appropriate course of action. According to Sports Illustrated, this decision has been taken to give him the best chance of returning at a competitive level before the season concludes. May is currently viewed as an ideal target for his comeback, offering hope that he could still make a meaningful contribution.

While this development is a blow for Merino personally, Arsenal anticipated challenges of this nature when they invested heavily in squad depth during the last transfer window. That planning will now be tested, as the club aims to remain competitive and continue pursuing trophies while one of their key midfielders focuses on recovery.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…