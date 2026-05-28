Arsenal star could still be dropped from World Cup squad

Jurrien Timber has been surprisingly named in the Netherlands’ 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, despite having been injured since March and not yet having resumed full training.

Timber’s injury at Arsenal was not initially expected to be serious, with the defender originally anticipated to return within a few weeks. However, he has now spent several months on the sidelines and remains uncertain to feature in the Champions League final this weekend.

His inclusion has therefore raised questions among Arsenal supporters, given his ongoing recovery and his lack of recent involvement in squad training sessions.

Surprise inclusion despite injury concerns

Timber remains highly regarded within the Netherlands setup, and national team manager Ronald Koeman is understood to be keen to work with him during the tournament. The selection is seen as a clear sign of faith in his ability, even while his fitness remains in doubt.

The decision has also highlighted Koeman’s long-term trust in the defender, with Timber still viewed as an important part of the national team’s plans if he proves his fitness in time for the tournament.

Fitness decision to be made before tournament

Despite his selection, Timber must still prove his fitness before the tournament begins, as national teams retain the ability to adjust their squads prior to the competition.

According to NU, the Netherlands can still make changes to their squad until next Tuesday, meaning Koeman could still decide to withdraw Timber if he fails to demonstrate full fitness or does not feature in the Champions League final.

Timber will be determined to return to full fitness as quickly as possible, but Arsenal are expected to remain cautious and will not rush him back into action if he is not fully ready.

The situation leaves his World Cup participation uncertain, depending on how his recovery progresses in the coming days and whether he is able to prove his readiness to both club and country.

Koeman’s decision to include him despite uncertainty reflects strong trust in the defender, but it also increases pressure on Timber to respond positively in time for the tournament.

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