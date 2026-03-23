Arsenal star could turn down call-up to play for Spain

Cristhian Mosquera has been called up to the Spain senior national team for their fixtures during the March international break, marking a significant step in his international career.

The defender joined Arsenal in the summer from Valencia and has quickly established himself as an important figure within the squad. His performances have demonstrated reliability and composure, particularly when called upon, reinforcing the club’s belief in his long-term value.

Rising Profile at Club Level

Arsenal regard Mosquera as a key member of their squad, with his ability to integrate seamlessly into the side making him a valuable option in defence. His development since arriving at the Emirates has been notable, and he is expected to remain an important part of the squad for years to come.

At international level, he has already represented Spain extensively in youth competitions, making more than ten appearances. His progression has attracted attention, and he is widely viewed as a player with significant potential for the future.

International Decision Looms

Despite his involvement with Spain’s youth setup, his international future remains uncertain. As reported by The Sun, Spain has included him in their senior squad for the upcoming matches, although there is a possibility that he could decline the call-up.

Spain possesses considerable depth in defensive positions, which may limit his opportunities at major tournaments. Meanwhile, Colombia are attempting to persuade him to represent them at the next World Cup, offering the prospect of more regular playing time on the international stage.

This situation places Mosquera in a difficult position, as he weighs the prestige of representing Spain against the likelihood of consistent involvement with Colombia. A decision has not yet been made, and he is expected to take his time before committing to either nation.