Arsenal star could undergo major surgery as injuries continue to plague him

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury struggles show no signs of easing, as the Japan international continues to battle persistent fitness issues that have severely limited his involvement this season.

The defender last featured for Arsenal on 5th October, playing just seven minutes against Southampton before being sidelined once again. Prior to that brief appearance, he had already missed 14 matches due to injury, and that solitary outing remains his only contribution for the club this term. It is a worrying trend that suggests his fitness problems are worsening rather than improving.

Tomiyasu is widely regarded as one of the most committed and hard-working players in Mikel Arteta’s squad. He has earned the trust of the manager and fans alike, but his ongoing knee issues have prevented him from playing a consistent role for the team. His absence has been frustrating for both the player and the club, as he is highly valued for his versatility and defensive reliability.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Arsenal is now considering subjecting him to another surgical procedure to address the persistent knee problem. Despite already undergoing a previous operation in an attempt to resolve the issue, his condition has not improved as expected, leaving the club with a difficult decision to make regarding his treatment.

This latest setback is another cruel blow for Tomiyasu, who has endured a difficult spell with injuries since joining Arsenal. His fitness troubles have severely impacted his ability to contribute to the team, and another prolonged spell on the sidelines would be a significant disappointment for all involved.

While Arsenal will be eager to have him back as soon as possible, the club must prioritise his long-term health and ensure that any medical intervention provides a permanent solution rather than a temporary fix. Tomiyasu’s talent and commitment are unquestionable, but until he can overcome these recurring injuries, his role within the squad will remain uncertain.

For now, Arsenal fans can only hope that if surgery is required, it will finally put an end to his fitness struggles and allow him to return to his best.