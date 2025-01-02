Arsenal star created the second most chances from open play in 2024

Arsenal enjoyed a brilliant year in 2024, standing out as one of Europe’s finest teams during the second half of last season and the first half of this campaign. The Gunners came tantalisingly close to ending their long wait for a league title but ultimately fell just short.

The team’s success throughout the year was built on the performances of several standout players, with Mikel Arteta continuing to develop and elevate the talents within his squad. Among those who shone the brightest was Martin Odegaard, the Arsenal captain, whose creativity and leadership played a pivotal role in their achievements.

In 2024, Odegaard solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s premier playmakers. According to WhoScored, he created the second-most chances from open play in Europe’s top five leagues, amassing 76 key passes. Only Chelsea’s Cole Palmer managed more, with 79, showcasing just how influential Odegaard was for Arsenal’s attacking success.

Odegaard has been Arsenal’s main creative force since his arrival at the Emirates, and his performance in 2024 underscores his importance to the team. Time and again, he proved to be the go-to player to conjure moments of brilliance out of nothing, providing his teammates with the opportunities they needed to thrive in front of goal.

Despite his impressive contributions, Arsenal’s efforts in 2024 fell just short of delivering silverware. Odegaard will undoubtedly be aware of the need to elevate his performances even further in 2025 to help the Gunners turn their near-misses into tangible success.

As Arsenal look to build on their progress, Odegaard’s role as both a leader and creator will be crucial. With his remarkable vision and ability to influence games, he remains a cornerstone of Arteta’s project, and fans will be eager to see him lead the team to new heights in the coming year.