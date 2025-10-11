Arsenal star defended for being used in different position with national team

Jurrien Timber has firmly established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, overtaking Ben White with consistent performances at the Emirates. However, his role for the Netherlands national team differs significantly, reflecting both the depth of talent available in Dutch football and Timber’s versatility as a defender.

Timber’s Adaptation for the Netherlands

The Netherlands boast several high-quality right-backs playing at top European clubs, meaning Timber would face stiff competition for his preferred position. To maximise his involvement, the national team have deployed him as a centre-back, a role he is less familiar with at Arsenal but one he has experience in from his time at Ajax. Timber was originally intended to play centrally for the Gunners when he joined, demonstrating his adaptability and understanding of multiple defensive positions.

While some have debated whether Timber’s inclusion in the Netherlands’ central defence displaces other established defenders, his performances have been widely praised. He has shown that he can seamlessly transition from right-back to centre-back, combining his defensive awareness with the composure and ball-playing ability that have made him a key figure at Arsenal.

Support from Dutch Journalists

Timber’s position and form have been defended by prominent Dutch journalist Hans Kraay Junior. Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, Kraay Junior commented: “I completely understand. He’s making such an impression on everyone and everything at Arsenal. Not just his teammates and manager, but everyone. I think it’s more than fair that he’s being chosen over Jan Paul van Hecke and Stefan de Vrij. He’s in such good form. He often played in that position at Ajax under Erik ten Hag, so it won’t take him any getting used to.”

Kraay Junior’s remarks highlight Timber’s rising reputation and the respect he commands both domestically and internationally. His ability to perform at a high level in multiple defensive roles adds significant value to both Arsenal and the Netherlands, giving managers tactical flexibility while ensuring Timber remains a crucial component of each team.

Timber’s success underscores the benefits of versatility, demonstrating that a player capable of excelling in different positions can secure consistent playing time at club and international level. His performances at centre-back for the Netherlands, combined with his dominant displays at right-back for Arsenal, reinforce his status as one of the most promising defenders in European football.

