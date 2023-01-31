Arsenal star described as “A Cocktail Of Rashford And Foden”

“He’s A Cocktail Of Rashford And Foden” Arteta Told He Has A Super Winger At His Disposal

If you were to name the best five British wingers right now, I’m sure you’d include Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Phil Foden on your list.

Indeed, one can imagine how dangerous a team could be if they had all three at their disposal. What if I told you Arteta has these three players at their disposal? I know what you’re thinking; according to Martin Keown, Mikel Arteta has his own Rashford and Saka in Bukayo Saka.

“He is, right now, the one player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team… Saka now has the world at his feet. His work ethic is infectious, – so is his smile. He has the trickery of Phil Foden and the pace of Marcus Rashford all in one. It is a unique skillset, and he is as tough as teak to go with it,” said Keown in the Daily Mail.

It pleases Gooners to hear how their star player is being praised. Saka deserves all of the credit for his outstanding performance this season. Saka has added goals to his game this season, with 7 goals and 7 assists in 19 games. Aside from his successful club career, he has established himself as England’s first-choice right winger, as evidenced by his three starts in the Qatar World Cup.

Bukayo Saka! What a player.

Daniel O

