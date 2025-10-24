Arsenal star determined to make Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad after fine form

Gabriel Martinelli has been one of Arsenal’s standout players this season, and after his impressive performance against Atletico Madrid, he has expressed his desire to make Brazil’s World Cup squad next summer. The Brazilian was on target yet again as the Gunners produced a powerful second-half display to dismantle Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Martinelli’s goal was arguably the pick of the bunch, finishing brilliantly after some superb work from Myles Lewis-Skelly. It was his fourth goal of the season and he has now scored in every Champions League game so far, making him Arsenal’s top scorer in the competition.

As a result of his strong form, the winger revealed his ambition to help Arsenal win trophies this season while securing his place in Brazil’s World Cup 2026 squad.

Martinelli’s World Cup Ambition

Speaking after the game, Martinelli told TNT Sports Brazil:

“The World Cup is coming, everyone’s excited. It’s eight months away, but for us it goes by so quickly, playing twice a week, and everyone wants to be prepared because we’ll need everyone. My focus is on winning titles with Arsenal and being in the World Cup. I’ve been working hard, the whole group wants to go far and win titles. We’re giving more and more of ourselves and focusing on the smallest details.”

Consistency Key for Brazil Selection

Martinelli has made 11 appearances so far this season, with five of those games coming from the start. Arsenal’s summer recruitment drive had put his place in the squad under pressure, but he has responded positively to the increased competition.

He has also opened his account for Brazil this season, scoring in a recent defeat to Japan. If he maintains this level of consistency, he is almost certain to make Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad next summer. A lot can still change in eight months, but Martinelli’s determination and form are keeping him firmly in the frame.

As for Arsenal’s title challenge, they are next in Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Sunday, while their next Champions League fixture comes against Slavia Prague on the 4th of November.

Your thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…