Arsenal star discusses how players feel about Aubameyang’s absence

Arsenal defender Ben White admits it is sad to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exiled from the first team and they miss his presence in the dressing room.

The striker has been banished from the Arsenal first-team following a recent breach of disciplinary rules.

He is training alone and away from the first team and probably won’t return to the group until the new year.

In a recent interview, White insists the Gabon star is a nice guy and the rest of the team misses him.

White told TalkSport: “Obviously it’s disappointing for Auba but we’ve all got our heads down and we’re working hard.

“He’s a really nice guy, we all miss him, but it is what it is.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is normal for his fellow players to miss the striker, but even some of them would admit that his excesses were becoming too much for the club to take.

Auba has the talent and the influence in the dressing room, however, he needs more than that to remain an Arsenal team member or captain.

Hopefully, he has learnt his lessons and he would return to the group with a better attitude than the one he had before now.

