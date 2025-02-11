Arsenal star discusses how they are handling the title challenge

Arsenal have a few crucial weeks ahead as they continue their pursuit of glory in both the Champions League and Premier League. With the domestic cup competitions now behind them, the Gunners have fewer fixtures to contend with, which could be an advantage as they focus on their remaining targets.
While being knocked out of both domestic cup competitions may have been disappointing, it does allow Arsenal to focus entirely on their league and European ambitions. The Gunners know that they must win almost all of their remaining fixtures if they are to secure either competition, but with fewer distractions, they now have the opportunity to do so.
Liverpool, meanwhile, has been steady and efficient in their pursuit of the title, although they have dropped points in recent weeks. The Reds have lost two games, both of which came after they rested key players, with one loss occurring in a domestic cup competition. Liverpool’s decision to keep their main men fresh for the crucial fixtures shows their strategy of managing player fitness for the run-in.
For Arsenal, though, the focus remains firmly on themselves. Declan Rice recently spoke about the team’s mindset as they prepare for the business end of the season. The midfielder knows that, with everything still to play for, the only thing the Gunners can control is their own performances. As quoted by Sky Sports, Rice said:
“There’s still a really long way to go. The manager said in a press conference the other week, no matter what, the only thing we can worry about is ourselves.
“But at the end of the season, we will be there. We can only keep believing in what we believe in, work on what we’re working on and have full trust in the manager, players and everyone around us that we can achieve great things.”
With just a few months left in the season, Arsenal must keep pushing forward, maintaining their focus on their own game. There is no room for complacency as the Gunners battle for the Premier League title and look to make an impact in Europe. Every match will be vital, and the pressure is mounting with each passing week.
The challenge for Arsenal is simple: win their games. Anything less could see them remain in second place for the rest of the season, with the title slipping further from their grasp. But with Rice’s words in mind, the Gunners remain committed to their goals, trusting in their hard work and the direction their manager has set for them.
ADMIN COMMENT
Holding firm to the company line, one would expect nothing else. 2nd place is a good finish, 18 other clubs would happily trade places for a 2nd place finish.
However, as a fan it does sting a bit if I’m being honest. Good enough to win the title the last 2 years, but fell short both times. This year was a perfect chance with City slipping, but we have been unable to take advantage.
Snake-bit is a term that comes to mind, seemingly out of nowhere misfortune strikes to derail a promising season.
Can’t forecast Odegaard’s lengthy injury, but not having a backup raises eyebrows.
Saka falling to injury was a blow, (long time coming imo), but again, no capable backup since Arteta took over.
Can’t predict the future, however can try and balance the squad. How we have 6 players at least capable of playing LB, but not reliable cover for an attacking midfielder raises questions. We have 4 midfielders capable of playing DM, but not 1 of the 4 can play a forward attacking role.
The player who can, (Havertz), is busy filling in at striker because Jesus is injured; also because Havertz filled in when Jesus was fit as well.
Squad is unbalanced, and hopefully it will be rectified in the Summer. All the “versatility” in the team, yet no one can adequately fill in as an attacking midfielder, or reliably fill in at RW.
Never Give Up! There’s always hope