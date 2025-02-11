Arsenal star discusses how they are handling the title challenge

Arsenal have a few crucial weeks ahead as they continue their pursuit of glory in both the Champions League and Premier League. With the domestic cup competitions now behind them, the Gunners have fewer fixtures to contend with, which could be an advantage as they focus on their remaining targets.

While being knocked out of both domestic cup competitions may have been disappointing, it does allow Arsenal to focus entirely on their league and European ambitions. The Gunners know that they must win almost all of their remaining fixtures if they are to secure either competition, but with fewer distractions, they now have the opportunity to do so.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has been steady and efficient in their pursuit of the title, although they have dropped points in recent weeks. The Reds have lost two games, both of which came after they rested key players, with one loss occurring in a domestic cup competition. Liverpool’s decision to keep their main men fresh for the crucial fixtures shows their strategy of managing player fitness for the run-in.

For Arsenal, though, the focus remains firmly on themselves. Declan Rice recently spoke about the team’s mindset as they prepare for the business end of the season. The midfielder knows that, with everything still to play for, the only thing the Gunners can control is their own performances. As quoted by Sky Sports, Rice said:

“There’s still a really long way to go. The manager said in a press conference the other week, no matter what, the only thing we can worry about is ourselves.

“But at the end of the season, we will be there. We can only keep believing in what we believe in, work on what we’re working on and have full trust in the manager, players and everyone around us that we can achieve great things.”

With just a few months left in the season, Arsenal must keep pushing forward, maintaining their focus on their own game. There is no room for complacency as the Gunners battle for the Premier League title and look to make an impact in Europe. Every match will be vital, and the pressure is mounting with each passing week.

The challenge for Arsenal is simple: win their games. Anything less could see them remain in second place for the rest of the season, with the title slipping further from their grasp. But with Rice’s words in mind, the Gunners remain committed to their goals, trusting in their hard work and the direction their manager has set for them.