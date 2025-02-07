Arsenal star does not want to return to the Emirates after his loan spell

Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently relishing his loan spell at Sevilla, and the Belgian midfielder has no thoughts of returning to Arsenal for the time being. Having struggled to make an impact at the Emirates, Lokonga is one of the signings Mikel Arteta has made that has clearly not lived up to expectations. Despite his early promise, he has failed to prove his worth at Arsenal and has had unsuccessful loan spells away from the club. However, in Seville, things appear to be turning around for him as he is enjoying his football once again.

The Spanish club has been impressed with Lokonga’s performances during his time there, and the 25-year-old is keen to continue his spell at Sevilla. He has found a sense of belonging in Spain, and this is a far cry from his struggles in London. Arsenal, aware that Lokonga does not fit into Arteta’s plans, knows that he does not have a future at the Emirates. Arteta has likely given up on him ever being good enough to meet the standards required at the club.

Given this situation, the Gunners are open to negotiating a permanent departure for the midfielder when the loan deal expires. This would allow both Arsenal and Lokonga to move on from the disappointing chapter at the club.

Speaking about his future, Lokonga recently commented on his current situation, and his words were quoted by Mucho Deporte:

“I feel very good. I’m growing. I feel better with each game. After leaving Anderlecht, Sevilla is the club where I feel very, very good. I want to stay but it’s not just my decision. It’s early days and we’ll see each other at the end of the year.”

While it has been a difficult time for Lokonga at Arsenal, it is encouraging to see that he has found a place where he feels valued and useful. Hopefully, his experience at Sevilla can help him grow as a player, and a permanent move could be a positive outcome for all parties involved.