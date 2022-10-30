Arsenal star earns plaudits from Sky Sports journalist after win against Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports’ Nick Wright has hailed Gabriel Jesus for transforming the Arsenal team even though he didn’t score against Nottingham Forest.

After moving from Manchester City to Arsenal, the Brazilian striker has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season.

His goal contributions and attacking play make the Gunners a constant threat. Even when he doesn’t score, you can see his impact on the field.

Arsenal beat Forest 5-0, yet he didn’t get a goal after missing some chances that came his way.

Wright has been impressed by his Arsenal stint and tweeted:

Not sure how Gabriel Jesus failed to score in that game but does it actually matter? He has totally transformed Arsenal as an attacking force. Brilliant movement, work-rate, again. Also 17 touches in the box – the most by any player in any Premier League game all season. #afc — Nick Wright (@nicholaspwright) October 30, 2022

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even when Jesus does not score, he delivers performances that we can be proud of.

The Brazilian is a superb team member; we need to do everything to keep him fit and refreshed for every game.

A happy Jesus can lead us to win trophies this season and we can be sure that he will cause opposition problems whenever he steps on the field.