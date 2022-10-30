Arsenal star earns plaudits from Sky Sports journalist after win against Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports’ Nick Wright has hailed Gabriel Jesus for transforming the Arsenal team even though he didn’t score against Nottingham Forest.
After moving from Manchester City to Arsenal, the Brazilian striker has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season.
His goal contributions and attacking play make the Gunners a constant threat. Even when he doesn’t score, you can see his impact on the field.
Arsenal beat Forest 5-0, yet he didn’t get a goal after missing some chances that came his way.
Wright has been impressed by his Arsenal stint and tweeted:
Not sure how Gabriel Jesus failed to score in that game but does it actually matter? He has totally transformed Arsenal as an attacking force. Brilliant movement, work-rate, again. Also 17 touches in the box – the most by any player in any Premier League game all season. #afc
Just Arsenal Opinion
Even when Jesus does not score, he delivers performances that we can be proud of.
The Brazilian is a superb team member; we need to do everything to keep him fit and refreshed for every game.
A happy Jesus can lead us to win trophies this season and we can be sure that he will cause opposition problems whenever he steps on the field.
Agree 100%.
Lots of talk about GJ not scoring for some number of games but he brings something much more than a mere goal scorer would: the threat, the assists… the goals will come for him I’m sure, but it doesn’t really matter.
When we win 5-0 I’m not sure I care who scored the goals. Maybe the only important aspect of it is Nelson (maybe) coming of age, but that’s a different matter.
Would have been nice for him to get a goal today ,had 2 really good chances but wasn’t to be .
But not and return so far
12 games
5 goals
45 assists