Arsenal star earns spot in top 10 of Golden Boy with winner named

Bukayo Saka has earned a ninth place finish in the final rankings for the Golden Boy award, with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland named as the winner.

The award for the best Under-21 playing in the top tier of a European league for 2020 has been awarded to the deadly striker, who started last season with Salzburg in Austria before continuing his amazing form with the Bundesliga hopefuls after his move in January.

Arsenal’s Saka has also enjoyed a fine 12 months of football, and is awarded ninth position in the list, two places behind the Premier League’s only other entry in Phil Foden.

Sandwiched between the two English starlets is Dominik Szoboszlai who has been linked with our club in recent months, while there was no place for the likes of Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

OFFICIAL: The top 10 standings for the 2020 Golden Boy award. Erling Haaland is this years winner. pic.twitter.com/98MPeEktaH — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 21, 2020

Saka will have more years to try and claim the title, but is already behind younger talents in Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Rennes midfielder Camavinga.

The England international’s rise over the past season and a half have been amazing, especially given the manager’s use of him in varying roles which he has adapted into amazingly.

Saka has been a breath of fresh air thus far, and it is nice to see him get some recognition for his efforts.

Should the Arsenal man have been rated above City’s Foden, who has only played limited first-team football?

Patrick