Arsenal star emerges as the second hardest-working player in the Premier League

Arsenal has some of the best players in the Premier League, and they continue to help their team prosper in different competitions. Mikel Arteta often relies on the individual brilliance of his key men to help his team earn the right result, and Kai Havertz is one player who has been making a significant impact.

The German has been in fine form when he plays for the Gunners and has now been named the second hardest-working player in the Premier League. Havertz’s journey at the Emirates started slowly, but he has gradually found his rhythm and become one of the team’s key players, especially in the number nine role.

Now regularly starting for Arsenal, Havertz has even managed to bench Gabriel Jesus, making himself one of the first names on the team sheet. According to a report on Mirror Football, this is not just due to his technical ability but also his hard work on the field. Havertz has been credited with covering an impressive 122.6km this season, which places him as the second hardest-working player in the league.

The only player who has covered more ground than Havertz is Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, who has clocked 122.8km. This statistic highlights why Arteta continues to trust Havertz as a key figure in his squad, especially when it comes to leading the line for Arsenal.

Given his work rate and his growing influence on the pitch, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Arteta to leave Havertz out of the starting XI, and this also raises questions about the difficulty of signing a replacement for him. Havertz’s all-around contribution to the team cannot be overlooked, making him a central figure in Arteta’s plans moving forward.

One thing is for sure, Havertz has managed to displace Jesus, who may depart the club within the next eight months and that in itself is a testament to the determination of the German and long may it continue.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…