Do you agree with Arsenal’s Leah Williamson that there is a “huge shadow” over Qatar World Cup?

Arsenal star & England Women’s Captain Leah Williamson doesn’t support Qatar World Cup By Michelle

The Qatar World Cup tournament has been at the centre of controversy as a result of Qatar’s poor human rights record, which includes anti-LGBTQ+ laws and the alleged mistreatment of migrant workers.

Last week Arsenal’s Beth Mead said that she would not be backing or promoting the event and Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy said she has taken the decision not to watch any of the matches in the whole tournament, because of Qatar’s record on human rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

Williamson, who led England to glory at the Women’s Euros this summer, told Radio 5 Live that It’s a shame that we are heading into what should be the greatest show on earth with this huge shadow over the top of it. And I don’t know quite how we got here, if I’m honest.

Leah continued I’m disappointed and I think it is a shame as growing up, watching the World Cup was one of the things that brought everybody together.

See full video interview below.

After controversially winning their bid to host the World Cup tournament in 2010, Qatari chiefs were accused of paying FIFA officials millions in bribes before the allegations were cleared following a long investigation.

Beer was banned from Qatar football stadiums, just 2 days before the start of the World Cup which kicked off today. Fans can drink in designated Fan Zones only.

FIFA says LGBTQ+ fans will not get into “trouble” for public displays of affection in Fan Zones in Qatar, despite same sex relations being illegal in the country. But there is now yet more controversy as England and other European teams wait to hear if they will be ‘allowed’ to wear rainbow armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

What are you football fans doing? The stadium looked very full at the first match today and there are a million people flying in to attend the event.

Will you be tuning in to the World Cup and trying to zone out the constant controversy surrounding it?

Or, with all the high-profile debate and many public figures condemning the staging of the World Cup in Qatar, are you in agreement and turning off your TV’s?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….