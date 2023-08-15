Arsenal star enters the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs

Gabriel Magalhaes has emerged as the latest Arsenal player to capture the interest of Saudi Arabian clubs.

Saudi Arabia has been actively targeting some of Europe’s top talents, previously setting their sights on Thomas Partey at the commencement of the transfer window. However, with Partey remaining at Arsenal, the focus has now shifted towards Gabriel, as reported by The Mirror.

The Brazilian defender stands as one of the premier centre-backs in his field and has consistently showcased his value to Arsenal over recent seasons, earning trust as a dependable performer.

Gabriel’s integral role within Arsenal’s team structure is evident, and his presence is a cornerstone in the club’s plans. Losing him during this transfer window was seemingly not part of their intended strategy.

According to the report, numerous clubs within the Pro League have expressed interest in securing Gabriel’s services to bolster their squads. They exude confidence in their ability to entice him away from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is a bedrock of our defence and we simply cannot lose him in this window, no matter what the offer is.

We must be prepared to send back any offer for his signature and be firm if the defender asks us to consider a proposal.

He remains among the finest in our squad and is a player we certainly have to keep with us.

