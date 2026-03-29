Arsenal star expected to be fit after the international break

William Saliba withdrew from the France national team squad for the latest round of international fixtures due to injury, raising concerns for Arsenal and their supporters. The defender has been a crucial figure for the Gunners, and any fitness issue naturally generates anxiety given his importance to the team.

Saliba has formed an outstanding defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, widely regarded as one of the strongest centre-back pairings in European football. When both players are available, Arsenal benefits from greater defensive stability, making it significantly more difficult for opponents to score. Their presence provides the team with a strong foundation and increases their chances of securing positive results.

Injury concern and withdrawal

The decision to withdraw Saliba from international duty indicates that the injury is significant enough to require careful management. With a demanding schedule ahead, the defender is fully aware of the importance of maintaining his fitness for the remainder of the season. Arsenal will be particularly mindful of his condition as they aim to keep key players available during a crucial period.

Despite initial concerns, there has been some reassurance regarding the severity of the issue. As reported by Football London, the injury is not considered serious, and Saliba is expected to return to action for Arsenal shortly after the international break.

Positive outlook for Arsenal

France’s decision to rest Saliba during this period may ultimately benefit Arsenal, allowing the player additional time to recover without the risk of aggravating the problem. The club’s medical staff will now oversee his rehabilitation, ensuring he receives the appropriate care before returning to competitive action.

With a few days of rest, there is growing optimism that Saliba will regain full fitness in time for Arsenal’s next fixture. His expected return will provide a significant boost, reinforcing the defensive strength that has been central to the team’s success this season.