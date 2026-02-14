Arsenal star expected to drop to the bench for his loan club

Ethan Nwaneri has been starting every domestic game for Olympique Marseille since joining the club on loan in the last transfer window. The Arsenal youngster was sent to the Ligue 1 side because Arsenal believed that their manager at the time was the ideal coach to support his development.

Roberto de Zerbi has a reputation for improving players, and he considered Nwaneri to be good enough to feature regularly for his team. The Italian gaffer had assured Arsenal that the Englishman would receive sufficient game time, and he worked diligently to make this happen.

Nwaneri performed well under De Zerbi’s guidance, but the Italian was recently sacked, and Marseille have appointed an interim manager to take charge of the squad until the end of the season.

Jacques Abardonado Takes Charge

Jacques Abardonado has been named as the interim manager, with his first game in charge set to be against Strasbourg. Marseille will be keen to secure a positive result, and Abardonado is expected to implement several changes to the starting lineup for the fixture.

Nwaneri’s Role Under New Management

As reported by Get Football News France, Nwaneri is set to be omitted from Marseille’s starting XI under the new manager. He is expected to begin the match from the bench and may face a period of limited playing time as the interim coach evaluates his options.

While the loan move initially offered Nwaneri consistent minutes on the pitch, this development could temporarily hinder his progress. Nevertheless, he remains a key prospect for Arsenal, and how he adapts to this change could be critical for both his confidence and his long-term development.

The coming weeks will be important for Nwaneri, as he must respond positively to reduced playing time and continue to demonstrate his abilities when called upon. Marseille’s new setup under Abardonado may provide challenges, but it also presents an opportunity for the young Englishman to show resilience and versatility in a competitive Ligue 1 environment.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…