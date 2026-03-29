Arsenal star explains his international choice despite no guarantee

Cristhian Mosquera has accepted the opportunity to represent the Spain national team at senior level during this international window, despite strong interest from the Colombia national team. The defender was eligible to play for Colombia through his parents and had been assured of regular involvement had he chosen the South American nation.

His decision comes amid intense competition within the Spanish squad, particularly in defensive positions, where numerous world-class players are already established. This has raised questions about his long-term prospects, especially with the 2026 World Cup approaching. Colombia’s efforts to persuade him were therefore understandable, given the clearer pathway they could offer.

Decision explained

Mosquera has addressed his choice and provided insight into the factors behind his decision, as reported by AS. He said, “I have a long history with the (Spanish) youth national teams.

“I’m very happy, and as I always say, whenever I’m asked about this, I’m very calm. My family and I have always been very calm, and patience is the key to opening doors.

“I think Spain is among the favourite teams (for the World Cup), of course they are, I have no doubt about that, in the end it has been showing the national team for quite a long time that it is in the top.”

Focus on development

While his path into Spain’s senior squad may be challenging, Mosquera’s decision reflects his confidence in his ability to progress within a highly competitive environment. Remaining within the Spanish setup allows him to continue a journey that began at youth level and offers the opportunity to establish himself among elite players.

At club level, his development at Arsenal remains crucial. Continued improvement and consistent performances will be essential if he is to strengthen his position both domestically and internationally.

Although competition for places in the Spain squad is fierce, Mosquera’s patience and commitment could prove decisive. For now, his focus will remain on maintaining his progress and taking advantage of every opportunity presented to him at both club and international level.