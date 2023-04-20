Arsenal star explains how Ramadan helps players

Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny has commented on how Ramadan affects Muslim players as the Premier League tries its best to ensure they are supported.

There has been a debate about how the fast affects players, with some managers in Europe getting criticised for not supporting their stars enough.

Elneny is one of the longest-serving members of the current Arsenal squad and has continued to show why the club should keep him with them beyond this term.

He has a new deal until the end of next season as the club believes he is a leading figure in the dressing room and he might also be a leader among Muslim players in the league and has aired his views on fasting.

Elneny said via The Daily Mail:

‘For us, it’s not a big difference. We’re happy because Ramadan comes 30 days every year and you don’t really think too much about how much you will be fasting. We do something for the God and the God is happy for us to do this.

‘Every footballer when he trains he needs to drink. After training we eat food. Ramadan doesn’t give you this but it gives you another thing, it gives you peace that God will be happy with you and the respect you’re going to get from the people.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny is a key squad player for us and has been a professional for a very long time to discuss this subject.

The midfielder is one of our key players and continues to show he has what it takes to help on and off the pitch.

Hopefully, he will recover in good time from his current injury and be available for pre-season with us.

