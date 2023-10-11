Arsenal star features among Daily Mail’s best signings of the season

Declan Rice has been rated one of the best signings of the summer in the Premier League as he shines on the books of Arsenal.

The Englishman joined the Gunners from West Ham in the last transfer window as one of the top players in Europe after helping the Hammers win the Europa Conference League.

Rice has been one of the finest players in Europe for several seasons and Arsenal saw off competition from Manchester City to add him to their squad.

The Gunners have improved since he joined them and the Daily Mail says he is one of the top signings of the summer.

After rating him 9/10, they added:

“Few voices believed that Arsenal were truly overpaying for the England midfielder when they shattered their transfer record to bring him in from West Ham for £105m, but Rice has looked worth every penny in nearly every performance since he first pulled on the shirt.

“The Gunners already have a strong captain in Martin Odegaard, but Rice’s leadership skills in the engine room have been invaluable, with the player’s latest appearance showing Manchester City exactly what they missed out on when Arsenal finally bested Pep Guardiola’s side at the 13th time of asking.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spending a record-breaking fee on Rice is easily one of the best decisions we have ever made as a club.

The midfielder has been terrific since he moved to the club and this is just the beginning of his spell with us.



