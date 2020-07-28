Arsenal star features in football magazine’s Team of the Season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang features in Four Four Two’s Premier League team of the season.

The Gabonese striker is arguably Arsenal’s most important player at the moment as his goals have been the reason why the club has stayed competitive.

He scored 27 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season, and he missed winning a second Golden Boot by just a goal.

Since he moved to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund, he has remained one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and although he was unable to fire Arsenal into a European place via the Premier League table this season, Four Four Two has recognised him as one of the best players in the English top-flight in the just-concluded season.

After scoring 22 league goals, he was named as one of the four attackers in a strike-force that included Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, and Sadio Mane.

He is the only Arsenal player who made the list with Kevin De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Jonny Evans, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Nick Pope completing the team.

The Gunners still have an FA Cup final to play before their season finishes, and fans will hope that Aubameyang will fire them to victory.