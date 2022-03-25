Arsenal star forced with withdraw from England squad with Covid

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has tested positive for Covid-19 and has therefore been forced to withdraw from the England squad for the upcoming friendly matches.

The youngster has been an integral player for the Gunners once again this season, and would have been hopeful of bringing his raw energy onto the pitch for the Three Lions as they look to take on Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Bukayo Saka has left the England squad after testing positive for COVID-19 — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 24, 2022

The Gunners will hope that he is asymptomatic and that he will suffer no ill-effects which could hamper him when he returns to availability in the coming weeks, but all we know at present is that he will miss England’s two upcoming matches.

Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White are our only two remaining Arsenal players in the squad with Aaron Ramsdale also ruled out of the squad also, but both Saka and Ramsdale’s place in the squad shouldn’t be in doubt for the World Cup in December.

It would have been a good opportunity for the two absentees to stake a claim for a first-team role ahead of the tournament however, but the absence of Saka could well work in his team-mates favour, with ESR hopefully picking up more minutes.

Could Saka’s absence allow a rival to move ahead of him in the pecking order?

Patrick