Arsenal star gets an offer to leave them and move to Qatar

Jorginho was the subject of interest from Palmeiras during the January transfer window, as the Brazilian club attempted to lure him away from Europe.

There is a strong possibility that this will be his final season at the Emirates, with Arsenal unlikely to offer him a new contract. Despite this, he remains an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad, which is why the club rejected all interest in him during the first half of the season. The Gunners want him to see out his current deal, but several clubs continue to monitor his situation.

It remains uncertain whether Jorginho intends to stay in Europe, but there is significant interest from clubs outside the continent. After Arsenal turned down Palmeiras’ advances, the Brazilian side maintained their interest in him. According to Bolavip, Jorginho also received an offer from Qatar. In recent years, several Premier League stars have moved to the Middle East to extend their careers, but the report states that the midfielder decided against making the switch.

For now, he remains fully focused on Arsenal, but speculation about his next move continues. Based on the latest reports, it appears he would prefer a transfer to Brazil’s top flight with Palmeiras rather than a move to Qatar.

Jorginho has been a valuable player for Arsenal, but once this campaign concludes, his future will be his own decision. While he has contributed significantly to the team, the focus will soon shift to who replaces him in the squad. Wherever he chooses to continue his career, it will mark the end of his time in North London, with the club moving forward in a different direction.