Arsenal star gets booked for using ‘dark arts’ on international duty

In this campaign, Arsenal has been repeatedly called out for using dark arts, particularly when facing opponents who seem to be on their level or above.

During their match against Manchester City earlier in the season, the Gunners resorted to these tactics while down to ten men for almost the entire second half.

Mikel Arteta’s side displayed remarkable bravery and defensive skill, managing to hold onto their lead deep into added time before City was fortunate enough to score and share the spoils.

Instead of being praised for their resilience, some fans criticised them for their style of play and the use of dark arts.

This debate has continued, and Metro Sport reports that David Raya was booked for using similar tactics during Spain’s last match.

The report states that Raya delayed kicking the ball and received a yellow card for time-wasting, suggesting he was applying what he had learned at Arsenal.

The use of dark arts has been exaggerated when it comes to us because we still play some of the best football in the country.

We defend very well, and not everyone would like our style of defence, but that does not mean we should change it.

