Arsenal star gets first England call up after some impressive performances

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has received his first England call up after a number of English players tested positive for coronavirus.

The England national team will play a couple of international matches in the coming week ahead of the new season.

Gareth Southgate has also had to drop Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire after his conviction in Greece.

These uncertainties have called for new players to be introduced into the national team as the FA also expects some of the returning players to test positive for the coronavirus.

Mail Online claims that Wolves defender, Connor Coardy and Maitland-Niles have both been called up.

Coady has been one of the finest defenders in the country and he captains Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

The report claims that Maitland-Niles got his call up because of his fine performance for Arsenal in the Community Shield match against Liverpool.

The Englishman has been transfer-listed by Arsenal and Wolves are keen to sign him.

This call up is a fine recognition for how he has become a key player for Arsenal over the past few months.

He is a product of the club’s academy and he will hope that this callup will force Arsenal to keep hold of him.