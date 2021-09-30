Arsenal star gets Goal of the Month nomination for his strike against Tottenham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal against Tottenham in the North London Derby has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award for September.

The striker’s goal was a fine one which finished a team move that started with Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal.

Emile Smith Rowe provided the assist after going on a darting run and cutting the ball back for the club captain to score.

It was arguably the best goal of the game, but the win was even sweeter considering the opponents the Gunners faced.

The club has now announced on their website that the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s goal has been nominated for the monthly award.

His strike will compete against some very impressive goals scored by other Premier League players.

Manchester United has three goal nominations, with Jesse Lingard having two of them for his goals against West Ham and Newcastle United, while Bruno Fernandes has the other one.

Romelu Lukaku, Andros Townsend, Naby Keita and Matty Cash are the other players who have strikes that have been nominated for the gong.

Arsenal fans who believe Auba scored the best goal of the month or simply wants him to win can vote on the Premier League’s website.