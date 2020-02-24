Arsenal star getting close to a two match ban- kind of obvious really

Granit Xhaka is just three yellow cards away from an automatic two-game suspension.

With the Premier League season now into its business end, clubs will expect their top players to be available for the run-in.

However, there are some players who are skating on thin ice because of their poor discipline earlier in the season.

These players, as revealed by Talksport, have accumulated close to ten yellow cards in domestic competitions for the season and if they get that tenth yellow card, they will be suspended for the next two games.

No club would want to miss any of their senior players at this time of the season, but it has become inevitable for some players and Granit Xhaka is the Arsenal player closest to getting suspended as a result of the accumulation of yellow cards.

The Swiss midfielder has become very important to the team in recent months and Mikel Arteta seems to trust him more than any other central midfielder at the club.

He, however, has issues with his discipline apparently as he has collected seven yellow cards already this season.

Xhaka is the only Arsenal player that close to getting suspended and Arteta will be hoping that he stays within the ten yellow card limit for the season.

It has to be said, that it is no real surprise to see Xhaka as the most ill-disciplined Arsenal player.

The Premier League players closest to ten yellows are Chelsea’s Jorginho, Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma, and Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace. They have all accumulated nine yellow cards each.