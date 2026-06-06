Arsenal star gives update on his fitness amidst fears over his workload

Arsenal have played a significant number of matches this season, and one player who has remained a constant presence in their squad throughout the campaign is Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede has been in excellent form and has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice striker since moving to the Emirates in the summer of 2025.

His transfer from Sporting Club took a considerable amount of time to complete, meaning the striker missed a large part of pre-season preparations. Despite that setback, he still featured in several matches during the campaign and played in the Champions League final.

The demanding schedule has naturally raised questions regarding his fitness ahead of the World Cup. There had been suggestions that he would sit out Sweden’s friendly fixtures and only return to action once the tournament begins.

Gyokeres addresses fitness concerns

However, that has not been the case. Gyokeres started Sweden’s latest match against Greece and has now dismissed concerns that he was not prepared for the warm-up fixtures after such an intense season.

As reported by Fotboll Skanalen, the striker spoke positively about his physical condition and explained why he believed playing before the World Cup was beneficial.

Gyokeres told reporters:

“It’s fun to be back and play with the guys again.

“It’s felt good in my body, and I’ve felt in good physical shape. That’s why I felt it was good to get match minutes into my legs. It’s a while until the World Cup premiere. So, it may be needed.”

Striker eager to maintain momentum

The comments will provide reassurance to both Sweden supporters and Arsenal fans, particularly given the heavy workload he has managed throughout the season.

Having already demonstrated his importance at club level since arriving in North London, Gyokeres appears determined to maintain his momentum on the international stage as well.

His willingness to feature in Sweden’s preparatory fixtures suggests that he remains confident in his fitness levels and eager to contribute ahead of the World Cup. If his recent performances are any indication, he will hope to carry his strong form into the competition and continue making an impact for his country.

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