Arsenal star had to be rushed to safety after fans invade the pitch

Arsenal star Thomas Partey was one of several players who had to be rushed off the pitch for safety reasons after Ghanaian fans stormed the field following their team’s 1-0 loss to Angola.

The Ghanaians have been on a poor run of form, with fans still upset over their disappointing performance at AFCON 2024.

Despite this, a large crowd gathered at the Baba Yara Stadium to watch Ghana face Angola, only for their team to lose due to a late goal.

After the match, angry fans invaded the pitch, with some throwing objects at the players.

The Sun reports that Partey and his teammates had to be quickly escorted off the field for safety reasons.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but this incident highlights another risk associated with releasing players for international duty.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been injury-free for the last few months and the last thing we need is for him to be hurt again.

The midfielder has been an important player for us and we need him to return in great shape after this break.

We also hope our other players are well protected from fan rage and drama so that none will be hurt when they return to the club.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…