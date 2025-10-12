Arsenal star hailed as “dominant force” after standout international display

Ricardo Calafiori is a man in form. He has been doing brilliant things for Arsenal this season, playing a free role that allows him to roam the pitch and wreak havoc on opponents.

Yes, he is chaotic and aggressive at times, but that edge is precisely what this Arsenal side has needed down the left. Under Arteta, he is evolving into a tactical weapon. Even as a nominal left-back, Calafiori has injected a level of creativity into this team that few saw coming.

While many hoped he would be excused from international duty, given a chance to rest and return stronger, that has not been the case.

Impressive international outing

Calafiori has instead taken a key role for Italy during the international break. He delivered a standout performance in the Azzurri’s 3-1 World Cup qualifier win over Estonia.

Operating in a back three as the left-sided centre-back, he created two chances, fired off four shots, and registered five clearances and five interceptions. He also completed the most passes (76) and won the most duels (8) in the match. He was phenomenal.

Football Italia praised Calafiori’s display, writing: “A dominant force in the air and threat in front of goal sees the defender continue his run of good form. An impressive display tonight as he grows into his new role for Gattuso’s Italy.”

From flop to masterstroke

Sky Italia described him as a “pendulum” for his ability to shuttle up and down the pitch, adding: “His contribution in build-up play remained consistent and high-quality.”

Arguably Arsenal’s player of the season so far, it is rewarding to witness this Calafiori resurgence. It is baffling to think that just last season, as he battled injury, some had already labelled him a flop. Others questioned the £42 million fee.

Now, it is all praise, his signing hailed as a transfer masterstroke.

