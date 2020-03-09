According to Goal, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has hailed the change in ‘mentality’ at the club since Mikel Arteta’s appointment as manager.

Former Gunners captain Arteta was named as the club’s new boss just before Christmas, following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Leno touched on our 2-2 draw with rivals Chelsea and our recent win against West Ham as proof that the side’s mentality has improved.

The Germany international reiterated that this team are very much ‘alive’ and that they have a ‘very good mentality’.

Here’s what Leno had to say when question on whether there’s been a change of mentality at the club:

“Yes, I think you could see many games like this,”

“Also Chelsea away, 2-2, it was only a mentality game with the red card and yes, I think we are happy about our mentality.”

“But I think the manager also said that everything was not perfect. We have to work on many things and improve many things.”

“It was not our best game but the mentality was good. You have these type of days when you don’t play your best game but the result is the most important thing.”

While most of the attention after our win against West Ham will be directed to goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette, Leno deserves serious credit.

The stopper made impressive saves during the game to deny West Ham from scoring after several goal-scoring opportunities.

Leno also touched on Arsenal’s ability to fight back since being knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiacos:

“We are out of this competition, we have to finish with the Europa League. We have to look forward and this was the mindset from the manager.

“And I think the manager he did a very good job to get us up again and you saw the answer against Portsmouth and now again [against West Ham].”

“So you can see this team is alive and has a very good mentality.”

A fifth-placed finish could seal a spot in the Champions League this season depending on how the situation surrounding Manchester City plays out in the next few months.

The Gunners are now five points off rivals Man United in 5th, but Mikel Arteta’s men have a game in hand.

Arsenal need to take each game as it comes in order to give themselves the best chance of contending for a Champions League spot.